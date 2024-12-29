Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah has set a new record as the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets, surpassing Kapil Dev's record, in just 44 matches.

Bumrah, known for his unique bowling style and impressive wicket-taking ability, has been a key player for Team India, especially in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he's the highest wicket-taker.

Notably, over 150 of his Test wickets have been taken in away matches, demonstrating his adaptability to different conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah broke Kapil Dev's long-standing record (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets

By Parth Dhall 01:14 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has added another feather to his cap by completing 200 wickets in Test cricket. Bumrah reached the landmark on Day 4 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The dangerous Travis Head became his 200th scalp in the format. Notably, Bumrah is the fastest Indian pacer to complete 200 Test wickets.

Milestone

Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's record

Bumrah, who has been India's best bowler of late, raced to 200 Test wickets in his 44th match. He has become the fastest Indian speedster to this milestone, breaking Kapil Dev's record. The latter did so in 50 Tests. Bumrah is overall the joint second-fastest Indian to 200 scalps in the format with Ravindra Jadeja. The duo is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (37 matches).

Legacy

India's best bowler across formats

Bumrah has emerged as a prolific wicket-taker across formats for Team India. However, his exploits with the red ball remain indespensable. The right-arm seamer, who has a unique action, has every weapon in the armory, right from searing yorkers to impactful out-swinging deliveries. Bumrah made his Test debut in January 2018 during India's South Africa tour. And he never looked back.

Information

Over 150 wickets away from home

It is worth noting that over 150 of Bumrah's Test wickets have come away from home. He has 47 wickets from 12 Tests at home. Notably, Bumrah averages under 20 in both home and away conditions in the format.

Series

Most wickets in 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Bumrah has been the best bowler in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With over 25 wickets, he is the highest wicket-taker by a distance. He was the Player of the Match in the series opener in Perth, having recorded figures worth 5/30 and 3/42. Bumrah fared well in the Adelaide Test too (4/61), but India ended up losing. He took 6/76 and 3/18 in Brisbane.

Information

Bumrah unlocks these achievements in MCG Test

Bumrah has already attained several feats in the ongoing MCG Test. In the first innings, he overtook Ishant Sharma in terms of international wickets. He also became India's highest wicket-taker at the MCG in Test cricket.

Twitter Post

Watch: Bumrah gets to 200 Test wickets