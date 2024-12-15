Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ongoing India-Australia Test match, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the second-highest Indian bowler with Test fifers.

Despite a challenging start due to rain, Bumrah's exceptional performance led to early breakthroughs, earning him high praise.

With a current bowling average of 19.82, he now has 12 fifers in the format and is on the verge of completing 50 Test wickets on Australian soil. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bumrah picked up his 12th Test fifer (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah becomes Indian pacer with second-most Test fifers: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:32 pm Dec 15, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reached yet another career milestone. In the ongoing third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, Bumrah picked up his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. This makes him the Indian pacer with the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, only behind Kapil Dev who has 23 such fifers. Meanwhile, Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell while most of his teammates struggled.

Match impact

Bumrah's performance pivotal in 3rd Test

The ongoing Test match between India and Australia had a difficult start, with rain restricting play to just 13.2 overs on Day 1. On Day 2, Australia resumed at 28/0 and Bumrah soon sent openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney back within the first hour of play. However, despite early breakthroughs by Bumrah, Steve Smith (101) and Travis Head (152) counterattacked with a 241-run stand. Both centurions fell to Bumrah. The pacer sent back Mitchell Marsh to complete his fifer.

Acclaim

Bumrah's bowling masterclass earns high praise

Former cricketer Michael Vaughan also lauded Bumrah's bowling, saying: "Again and again, he hits that length that brings the batter forward but doesn't allow them to drive. It's a masterclass in relentless bowling." Despite Australia dominating for most of the day, Bumrah's efforts saw them reduced to 405/7 at the end of play. Meanwhile, the series is tied at 1-1, making this Test crucial for both teams' chances in the World Test Championship final.

Career

Another fine spell from Bumrah

Bumrah finished the day with 5/72 from 25 overs. He has now raced to 17 wickets in the ongoing series at 12.18 (5W: 2). The pacer has raced to 190 wickets in 42 Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, his current bowling average of 19.82 is the second-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets. He now has 12 fifers in the format. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings against Australia as he owns 49 wickets against the opposition at 18.10 (5W: 3).

Information

Do you know?

All of Bumrah's 10 Test appearances against Australia have come Down Under. The Day 3 of the ongoing game can see Bumrah become the second Indian bowler to complete 50 Test wickets on Australian soil. Bumrah would join Kapil (51) on this list.