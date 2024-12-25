Summarize Simplifying... In short Shastri, in the ICC Review, praised cricket players Kohli and Smith for their resilience, determination, and mental strength, qualities he believes are crucial for success in Test cricket.

He highlighted Smith's patience and discipline, exemplified in his 33rd Test century against India, and expressed confidence in Kohli's potential to improve, particularly if he can maintain discipline in the early stages of his innings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kohli scored a hundred in the series opener (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shastri backs Kohli, Smith to prosper in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:24 am Dec 25, 202410:24 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has backed Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to find their form in the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although both the players have scored a century in the ongoing series, they have been hit and miss across three matches. Shastri observed that the inconsistency has pushed them down the Fab Four rankings, currently led by Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

Resilience

Shastri highlights Kohli and Smith's resilience

Further, Shastri stressed on the resilience and determination which makes Kohli and Smith a dangerous opponent. "In a situation like this, you know they'll be dangerous because they'll be hungry," Shastri said in the ICC Review. This goes on to show how much he believes in their ability to perform under pressure and return when their form is questioned. Shastri also spoke about mental strength to succeed in Test cricket, a quality he believes both players have.

Smith's strategy

Shastri praises Smith's patience and discipline

Shastri lauded Smith for his patience and discipline in scoring runs despite difficult conditions. He cited Smith's performance at the Gabba against India, where he scored his 33rd Test century, as an example of this perseverance. "What's needed you saw from Smith. It might have been a struggle early on but he was prepared to play the waiting game and be disciplined," Shastri noted.

Kohli's potential

Shastri confident in Kohli's ability to improve

For Kohli, Shastri stressed on discipline early on in his innings. He noted Kohli has been struggling with deliveries outside the off-stump, often committing the same mistake of edging behind. Despite the challenges, Shastri is confident Kohli will get better. "If Virat gets over that first 30, 40 minutes, with serious application and discipline, I don't think he's (out of form), none of these guys are out of form," he said.