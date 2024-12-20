Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ongoing Australia-India Test series, Sam Konstas is replacing McSweeney in Australia's squad due to McSweeney's struggle against Indian bowlers.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, with weather conditions affecting the outcome of the matches.

Konstas has shown promise, scoring a century in a practice match, and is part of the squad for the final two Tests.

Sam Konstas could make his debut in Melbourne

BGT 2024/25: Sam Kontas replaces McSweeney in Australia's Test squad

By Parth Dhall 10:46 am Dec 20, 202410:46 am

What's the story Cricket Australia has announced a change in its squad ahead of the impending Boxing Day Test against India scheduled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting December 26. Nathan McSweeney has been dropped from the team, after his underwhelming performance in the series so far. Young opener Sam Konstas has been called up in his place and is expected to make his debut in Melbourne.

McSweeney's performance; potential of Kontas

McSweeney, who has little experience as an opener at the First-Class level, has struggled against Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the ongoing series. He was dismissed by Bumrah five times in six innings, with the highest score being 39 in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Konstas showed considerable potential, scoring a century against India in a pink-ball practice match in Canberra.

Weather and series standing

The ongoing five-Test series is leveled at 1-1, thanks to the inclement weather at the Gabba in Brisbane. Despite a stellar show, where they posted 445 after being asked to bat by Rohit Sharma in overcast conditions, and later had India reeling at 51/4, Australia couldn't win. India managed to avoid the follow-on. The match concluded with Australia leading by 185 runs but rain played spoilsport.

Australia's squad for final two Tests

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Beau Webster.