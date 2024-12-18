Summarize Simplifying... In short Saim Ayub has made cricket history as the first Pakistani to score an ODI century at Boland Park, Paarl, joining the ranks of Indian players Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Sanju Samson.

In his 7 ODI matches, Ayub has accumulated 389 runs, including his second ODI ton and a fifty, all achieved in away games.

His 109-run score is the 5th highest by a Pakistani against South Africa on their home turf, contributing to a 141-run partnership with Salman, the second-best for the fifth wicket for Pakistan.

Ayub became the first Pakistan batter to hammer an ODI century at Boland Park, Paarl (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Saim Ayub clocks this unique ODI record for Pakistan: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 03:47 pm Dec 18, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Pakistan cricket team opener, Saim Ayub, played a knock of character in the first ODI versus South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl. His 109 from 119 balls helped the visitors claim a 7-wicket win while chasing a target of 240. Ayub held one side and provided the impetus. He was involved in a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Salman Agha.

Do you know?

1st Pakistan batter with an ODI century at Boland Park

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayub became the first Pakistan batter to hammer an ODI century at Boland Park, Paarl. Notably, he is also the fourth visiting batter after Indian trio Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Sanju Samson to notch an ODI ton in Paarl.

Feats

Other feats attained by Ayub

Ayub became just the 10th Pakistan batter to register an ODI hundred on South African soil against the home side. His 109 is also the 5th-highest individual score by a Pakistan batter versus South Africa in South Africa. Ayub and Salman's 141-run stand is the 6th-highest overall for Pakistan against the Proteas and the 2nd-best for the fifth wicket as well.

Information

2nd ODI ton for Ayub

In 7 ODIs, Ayub has raced to 389 runs at an average of 64.83. He slammed his 2nd ODI ton and also owns a fifty. Notably, all of his runs have come in away matches (home of opposition).

Lara surpassed

Ayub breaks Lara's record

As per The Express Tribune, 22-year-old Ayub became the youngest player to score an ODI century against South Africa while chasing. He achieved this at 22 years, breaking the previous record set by West Indian legend Brian Lara in 1993. Lara was aged 23 years and 297 days old at the time.