Saim Ayub clocks this unique ODI record for Pakistan: Details
Pakistan cricket team opener, Saim Ayub, played a knock of character in the first ODI versus South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl. His 109 from 119 balls helped the visitors claim a 7-wicket win while chasing a target of 240. Ayub held one side and provided the impetus. He was involved in a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Salman Agha.
1st Pakistan batter with an ODI century at Boland Park
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayub became the first Pakistan batter to hammer an ODI century at Boland Park, Paarl. Notably, he is also the fourth visiting batter after Indian trio Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Sanju Samson to notch an ODI ton in Paarl.
Other feats attained by Ayub
Ayub became just the 10th Pakistan batter to register an ODI hundred on South African soil against the home side. His 109 is also the 5th-highest individual score by a Pakistan batter versus South Africa in South Africa. Ayub and Salman's 141-run stand is the 6th-highest overall for Pakistan against the Proteas and the 2nd-best for the fifth wicket as well.
2nd ODI ton for Ayub
In 7 ODIs, Ayub has raced to 389 runs at an average of 64.83. He slammed his 2nd ODI ton and also owns a fifty. Notably, all of his runs have come in away matches (home of opposition).
Ayub breaks Lara's record
As per The Express Tribune, 22-year-old Ayub became the youngest player to score an ODI century against South Africa while chasing. He achieved this at 22 years, breaking the previous record set by West Indian legend Brian Lara in 1993. Lara was aged 23 years and 297 days old at the time.