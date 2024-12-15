Summarize Simplifying... In short Travis Head, the Australian cricketer, has been in exceptional form, scoring over 600 runs in his last seven innings against India and maintaining an average of 63 at The Gabba.

His recent achievements include a career-reviving 152 in the first Ashes Test of 2022 and a match-winning 140 in Adelaide.

His recent achievements include a career-reviving 152 in the first Ashes Test of 2022 and a match-winning 140 in Adelaide.

With a total of 3,565 runs from 52 Tests, Head's performance continues to impress.

Travis Head scored a sensational 152 in the first innings at The Gabba

Travis Head scripts this unique record at The Gabba

By Parth Dhall 02:03 pm Dec 15, 2024

What's the story Australian cricketer Travis Head has become the first batter to record a king pair and a century on the same ground in a calendar year. The unique feat was achieved at The Gabba, where he was dismissed for golden ducks twice against the West Indies earlier this year. On December 15, during the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Head scored an impressive 152 runs.

Head's century follows three golden ducks

Head's century at The Gabba ended a streak of three successive golden ducks here (one against South Africa and two against WI). Despite the failures, he has scored big runs there in the past, including knocks of 84 and 92. Head's record at the Gabba remains commendable, averaging 63 across eight Test innings (504 runs). This includes a career-reviving knock of 152 during the first Ashes Test of 2021/22 at this ground.

Head's impressive performance against India

Head's recent record against India has been phenomenal, scoring over 600 runs in his last seven innings against them. Overall, he has scored 1,107 runs in 13 Tests against India at an average of 52.71. His biggest achievement was scoring 163 in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final, helping Australia to a thumping 209-run win. He also scored a century in the final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup where Australia defeated India in Ahmedabad.

Another century from Head's blade

Head slammed 18 fours en route to his 160-ball 152 in Brisbane. Playing his 52nd Test, Head has raced past 3,500 (now 3,565) runs at 44.56. While this was his ninth Test hundred, he also owns 17 fifties. Head's recent accomplishments include a match-winning score of 140 in Adelaide. He also scored a brilliant 89 in the fourth innings of the series opener in Perth.