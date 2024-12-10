Summarize Simplifying... In short Following their defeat in Adelaide, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is intensifying their training for the Brisbane Test.

While some players like Kohli and KL Rahul are focusing on their defensive game, others like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are adopting an aggressive approach.

The team's bowlers are also actively participating in these sessions, all under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India lost the 2nd Test in Adelaide

India intensify training for Brisbane Test after Adelaide defeat: Details

By Parth Dhall 02:44 pm Dec 10, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Team India is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Brisbane Test against Australia, after a disappointing outing in Adelaide's Day/Night fixture. The team's training sessions have been intense, with players sharpening their skills under coaches Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video of the team's hard work, saying, "It is time to look ahead. Preparations for the Brisbane Test starts right here in Adelaide."

Practice drills

Sharma and Kohli lead training sessions

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli are at the helm of the team's training, working on their defensive game. Kohli has been seen practicing check drives, while Sharma is splitting his training between defensive strokes and backfoot drives. Opener KL Rahul, who was in good form in the first Test, is also working on his defensive game during these sessions.

Training contrast

Jaiswal and Pant display aggressive approach

Unlike Rahul's defensive focus, his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal has been seen hitting the ball aggressively in practice sessions. This aggressive approach is also reflected in Rishabh Pant, who is known for his attacking style of play. The team's bowlers, including Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Akash Deep have been actively participating in these training sessions under the close supervision of the coaching staff.

Defeat

India were at receiving end in Adelaide

Australia showed their class in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test, defeating India by 10 wickets. Travis Head's brilliant century and fiery bowling spells from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did the trick for the visitors. Notably, no Indian batter crossed the fifty-run mark across the two innings. With this win, the Australian team leveled the five-match series 1-1. They maintain their unbeaten streak pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Team India gears up for Gabba Test