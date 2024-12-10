India intensify training for Brisbane Test after Adelaide defeat: Details
Team India is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Brisbane Test against Australia, after a disappointing outing in Adelaide's Day/Night fixture. The team's training sessions have been intense, with players sharpening their skills under coaches Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video of the team's hard work, saying, "It is time to look ahead. Preparations for the Brisbane Test starts right here in Adelaide."
Sharma and Kohli lead training sessions
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli are at the helm of the team's training, working on their defensive game. Kohli has been seen practicing check drives, while Sharma is splitting his training between defensive strokes and backfoot drives. Opener KL Rahul, who was in good form in the first Test, is also working on his defensive game during these sessions.
Jaiswal and Pant display aggressive approach
Unlike Rahul's defensive focus, his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal has been seen hitting the ball aggressively in practice sessions. This aggressive approach is also reflected in Rishabh Pant, who is known for his attacking style of play. The team's bowlers, including Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Akash Deep have been actively participating in these training sessions under the close supervision of the coaching staff.
India were at receiving end in Adelaide
Australia showed their class in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test, defeating India by 10 wickets. Travis Head's brilliant century and fiery bowling spells from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did the trick for the visitors. Notably, no Indian batter crossed the fifty-run mark across the two innings. With this win, the Australian team leveled the five-match series 1-1. They maintain their unbeaten streak pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval.