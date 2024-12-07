Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Adelaide Test, Mitchell Starc's strategy of targeting Jaiswal's stumps and pads led to his best Test cricket figures, taking six wickets for 48 runs and helping to limit India to 180 runs.

Starc praised teammates Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne for their resilience, contributing to Australia's strong finish.

He also acknowledged Jaiswal's potential in Test cricket, noting the impact of T20 cricket and the influx of young players from the IPL.

Starc dismissed Jaiswal with his very first ball (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mitchell Starc discloses strategy behind Jaiswal's dismissal in Adelaide Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:27 am Dec 07, 202410:27 am

What's the story Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has revealed his simple plan which got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal, during the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Friday. Starc was given the first over to bowl and he managed to send Jaiswal back to the pavilion with his first ball. This set the tone for Starc's Day 1 performance in the match. He later dismissed five more Indian batters on the day.

Starc's impressive performance on Day 1

Starc's plan worked as he took six wickets for just 48 runs, his best figures in Test cricket. India were bundled out for a paltry 180 runs. After the match, Starc revealed his plan was to target Jaiswal's stumps and hit his pads. "At the stumps, hit the pads. That's it. Nothing special," said Starc about his successful approach against Jaiswal.

Starc's role and mantra in Test cricket

Starc further explained his role and mantra while bowling the first over. He said his job has always been to attack the stumps early on and secure wickets. "That's been my role for a while: to attack the stumps and try and make early inroads. Pleased to sneak one past today," said Starc, emphasizing the importance of making an early impact against India's batting lineup.

Starc praises teammates' performance in Adelaide Test

Starc also praised his teammates Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne for their resilience in a tough third session with the pink ball. Their efforts meant that Australia lost only one wicket on Friday and finished the day at 86/1. "It's a good way to finish the day," said Starc, emphasizing how they stood up to India's quality bowling attack and came out on top.

Starc acknowledges Jaiswal's potential in Test cricket

Speaking at a press conference, Starc acknowledged Jaiswal's potential and his performance in the previous Test match. "He (Jaiswal) had a good Test match last week. So, yeah, nice to get him early," Starc said. He also spoke about how Test cricket has changed with the impact of T20 cricket and the influx of young players from the Indian Premier League (IPL).