Summarize Simplifying... In short The BCCI is keeping a close eye on Shami's fitness for a potential spot in India's Test squad.

After a year-long hiatus due to an ankle injury, Shami is back in action, showing promising signs in the domestic T20 tournament.

His inclusion in the Test series will depend on the clearance from the BCCI's Sports Science department. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shami is currently playing for Bengal (Image source: X/@BCCI)

BCCI monitors Shami's fitness for potential inclusion in Test series

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:11 am Dec 02, 202411:11 am

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keeping a close eye on Mohammed Shami's fitness, as they ponder his inclusion in the ongoing five-match Test series against Australia. Shami, who returned to competitive cricket after a long injury lay-off, wasn't picked for India's Australian tour initially due to his fitness issues. However, he has recovered and is playing for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Fitness evaluation

BCCI team in Rajkot to assess Shami's fitness

According to a report in Cricbuzz, a team from BCCI Sports Science department and a national selector are in Rajkot, to check Shami's fitness. He will be included in India's Test squad only after clearance from this department. The team monitoring Shami includes head of Sports Science wing Nitin Patel, selector SS Das, and trainer Nishant Bardule.

Recovery journey

Shami's injury and rehabilitation process

Shami's rehabilitation was done at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), after a year-long break from competitive cricket post the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The major concern is still his ankle injury that kept him out for over a year, and some swelling in his knee which delayed his return to the national team. However, despite all this, Shami has been progressing well.

Comeback trail

Shami's performance in domestic T20 tournament

In a recent match against Meghalaya in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Shami bowled an economical spell which helped Bengal win. Although he didn't take any wickets, his tight bowling helped Bengal restrict Meghalaya to a modest total of 127/6. This performance comes as part of Shami's continued efforts to regain his form and fitness for a potential selection in India's Test squad for the Australia series.