Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and VVS Laxman have made their mark in Test cricket in Australia, scoring the most centuries.

Kohli leads with seven centuries, followed by Tendulkar with six, Gavaskar with five, and Laxman with four.

Their impressive performances have contributed significantly to India's cricket history Down Under. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Virat Kohli tops this list with seven tons (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Indian batters with most Test hundreds in Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:52 am Nov 25, 202410:52 am

What's the story Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli scored his 30th Test century (100*) on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The century is also Kohli's ninth against Australia, seven of which have been scored on Australian soil. England's Jack Hobbs is the only visiting batter with more Test hundreds Down Under (9). Meanwhile, here we look at Indians with the most Test centuries in Australia.

#1

Virat Kohli - 7 centuries

Across 14 Tests on Australian soil, Kohli has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with a best of 169. Seven of his 11 50-plus scores Down Under have been converted into hundreds. Notably, Kohli slammed twin centuries in the 2014 Adelaide Test, which also marked his Test captaincy debut. Overall against Australia, Kohli has scored 2,147 Test runs at an average of 48.79 (100s: 9; 50s: 5).

#3

Sachin Tendulkar - 6 centuries

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sachin Tendulkar owns the most runs by an Indian batter in Australia. Sachin scored 1,809 runs in Australia at an average of 53.20 across 20 matches. He slammed six tons and seven fifties with the best of 241*. Tendulkar's overtally tally of 11 Test tons against the Aussies is only second to that of Hobbs (12).

#3

Sunil Gavaskar - 5 centuries

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar smoked five Test tons Down Under. In fact, he touched the three-figure mark in his maiden Test assignment in Australia, in Brisbane in 1977. Meanwhile, Gavaskar played 11 Tests in the continent, slamming 920 runs at 51.11. Five of his six 50-plus scores in Australia were converted into tons. His highest score reads 172. Meanwhile, three of Gavaskar's hundreds against Australia came in home Tests as well.

#4

VVS Laxman - 4 centuries

VVS Laxman is fourth on this list, having slammed four Test centuries Down Under. His tally also includes four fifties as his best score in the nation reads 178. Overall, Laxman tallied 1,236 Test runs in Australia. He played 15 matches and averaged 44.14. Laxman finished his career with with 2,434 Test runs against the Aussies at 49.67 (100s: 6, 50s: 12).