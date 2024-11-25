Summarize Simplifying... In short In a comprehensive victory, India thrashed Australia in the Perth Test.

India sealed the game on Day 4 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Comprehensive India thrash Australia in Perth Test: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:19 pm Nov 25, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Team India thrashed Australia by 295 runs in the opening Test at Perth's Optus Stadium. The visitors made a stunning comeback after being bundled out for 150 batting first. While stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli slammed centuries in the third innings. India, who suffered a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home in their preceding Test assignment, are now 1-0 up in the five-Test affair.

Opening stand

How did the game pan out?

Josh Hazlewood claimed a four-fer as India were folded for 150 after electing to bat first. However, the Aussies could only manage 104/10 in response as Bumrah starred with a fifer. India were powered by centurions Jaiswal and Kohli in the third innings as they declared at 487/6. Chasing 534 for victory, the Aussies put up a solid fight but could only manage 238/10. Travis Head's 89 went in vain.

Record feats

30th Test hundred for Kohli

Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 off 143 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes) in the third innings. Courtesy of this knock, Kohli has raced to 9,145 Test runs at 48.13. Besides his 30 tons, he also carries 31 fifties. 4,689 of his runs have come in away games at 43.41 (100s: 16). Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), and Gavaskar (34) are the only ones with more Test hundreds for India.

Stats

Nearly 1,500 Test runs in Australia

Across 14 Tests on Australian soil, Kohli has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with a top score of 169, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes seven centuries and four half-centuries. Among Indians, only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (1,809) has scored more Test runs Down Under. Overall, Kohli has 2,147 Test runs against the Aussies at 48.79 (100s: 9, 50s: 5).

Jaiswal

A knock of character from Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who bagged a duck on Day 1, made 161 off 297 balls in his next outing. The youngster boasts an incredible record as he has raced past 1,500 runs (now 1,568) from 14 Tests at 58.07. He now has four centuries and eight half-centuries to his name, with a best score of 214. This was his second away Test hundred. It must be noted that Jaiswal is playing his maiden Test against Australia.

DYK

Jaiswal scripts these records

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal became the third Indian after ML Jaisimha (101 in Brisbane, 1967-68) and Sunil Gavaskar (113 in Brisbane, 1977-78) to slam a century in his maiden Test in Australia. The southpaw now has the joint-third most Test tons for India before turning 23 (4). He also became the first Indian to score 1,500 runs in a single World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rahul

Fine effort from Rahul

KL Rahul slammed five fours en route to his 176-ball 77 in the third innings. He has now gone past 3,000 runs (3,084), as per ESPNcricinfo. Rahul averages 34.26 with 16 fifties and eight tons under his belt. This was his second 50-plus Test score in Australia as his first came in the 2015 Sydney game, where he slammed a ton. Overall, he has raced to 721 Test runs against Australia at 36.05 (100s: 1, 50s: 7).

Feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Brendon McCullum's record

Jaiswal, who smashed three sixes during his century, now owns the record of smashing most Test sixes in a calendar year. The southpaw accomplished this milestone with his second maximum. Jaiswal's 35th maximum this year bettered former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's record from 2014. The latter cleared the fence 33 times in whies that year.

Hazlewood

Hazlewood gets to this feat

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers in India's first innings, having scalped 4/29. The pacer broke Brett Lee's record to become Australia's most successful pacer in Test matches against India. He has overall raced to 56 scalps across 16 Tests against the team at 25.55 (5W: 4). The veteran pacer has now raced to 278 Test wickets, averaging 24.58 runs per wicket (5W: 12).

Starc

Starc completes 50 Test wickets vs India

Mitchell Starc claimed 2/14 in his first outing and backed it up with 1/111. With his second wicket, Starc became the eighth Aussie bowler to complete 50 Test scalps vs India. The pacer now owns 51 wickets against them at 38.72. Overall, he has picked 361 Test wickets at an average of 27.85 (5W: 14).

Head

Head slammed a fighting 89

Head slammed a 101-ball 89 in the fourth innings. Playing his 50th Test, Head has raced to 3,273 runs at 42.50. While this was his 17th Test fifty, he also owns seven tons. Overall, he has completed 815 Test runs against against India, averaging 45.27. The tally includes four fifties and a ton. Notably, his last Test assignment against India saw him score a match-winning 163 in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval.