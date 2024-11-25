Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Perth Test, Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah showcased a fiery performance, leading to Australia's defeat.

Bumrah led India to a historic win (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah creates these records in Perth Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:34 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story In a historic feat, India registered a sensational Test win over Australia in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, played in Perth. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led the triumph, taking five wickets in the second innings and three in the fourth. The pacer also scripted the second-best match figures by a visiting captain in Australia. Here are his stats.

Bowling dominance

Bumrah sensatioal spell dismantles Australia

Australia faltered against the fiery pace of Bumrah in both innings. The pacer dismissed debutant opener Nathan McSweeney (0) in the opening over of the final innings. He then trapped Marnus Labuschagne (0) lbw on the last ball of Day 3, leaving the hosts at 12/3. Travis Head, who looked dangerous during his 89-run stay, became Bumrah's final victim in the game as the hosts were folded for 238 while chasing 534.

DYK

Bumrah only behind Bedi

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah recorded the best match figures by a visiting captain in Australia (8/72 across 30 overs). He is only behind his compatriot Bishan Singh Bedi, who recorded 10/194 in the 1977 Perth Test. England's Gubby Allen, India's Anil Kumble, and India's Kapil Dev are the only other visiting skippers to claim at least eight wickets in a Test Down Under. Meanwhile, Bumrah overall recorded the fourth-best match returns by an Indian captain in Tests.

Stats

Two fifers against Australia

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in both innings, claiming 5/30 and 3/42. The pacer has raced to 181 wickets in 41 Tests. His current bowling average of 20.06 is the third-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets. He now has 11 fifers in the format. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings against Australia as he owns 40 wickets from eight matches against them at 18.80 (5W: 2).

DYK

Bumrah joins Kapil Dev

Bumrah now shares the record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations with legendary cricketer Kapil. This was his seventh fifer in this regard. Overall, Bumrah has raced to 121 wickets across 27 SENA Tests at a stunning average of 22.33. Among Indians, only Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), and Mohammed Shami (123) have more wickets in SENA nations.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Josh Hazlewood claimed a four-fer as India were folded for 150 after electing to bat first. However, the Aussies could only manage 104/10 in response as Bumrah starred with a fifer. India were powered by centurions Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the third innings as they declared at 487/6. Chasing 534 for victory, the Aussies put up a solid fight but could only manage 238/10. Head's 89 went in vain.