Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic win for India in the Perth Test, the team's bowling and batting prowess shone through.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's record-breaking 161 runs, supported by Virat Kohli's unbeaten century, set Australia a challenging target of 534 runs.

However, Australia crumbled under the fiery pace of bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, folding for just 238, leading to India's victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohammed Siraj claimed five wickets in the game (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Mohammed Siraj powers India to historic win in Perth Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:05 pm Nov 25, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Team India has pulled off a stunning win in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beating Australia by 295 runs at Perth's Optus Stadium. Despite a poor start, with the team scoring only 150/10 batting first, the visiting team showed resilience and strategy. Mohammed Siraj played a vital role in India's triumph, claiming five wickets in the game, including three in the final innings. Here are the key stats

Bowling brilliance

Bumrah, Siraj, and Rana lead India's bowling attack

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant fifer in Australia's first innings was supported by the fiery spells from Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana. Together, they bundled out Australia for a paltry 104 runs in their first innings with Siraj claiming 2/20 across 13 overs. This brilliant show of bowling gave India a 46-run lead, paving the way for an incredible comeback in the match.

Batting brilliance

Jaiswal and Kohli shine in India's batting lineup

India's batting unit also stepped up to the occasion as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a record-breaking 161 runs. He was ably supported by an unbeaten century from Virat Kohli. KL Rahul also played a crucial knock of 77 runs, while debutant Nitish Reddy made a memorable debut with scores of 41 and an unbeaten 38. Their combined efforts set Australia a daunting target of 534 runs to chase.

Bowling dominance

Bumrah and Siraj dismantle Australia's batting order

Chasing a mammoth target, Australia crumbled under the fiery pace of Bumrah and Siraj. The two fast bowlers sent three Australian batters each as the Aussies were folded for just 238. While Siraj trapped nightwatchman Pat Cummins in the final few minutes on Day 3, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith fell to him on Day 3 morning. While Bumrah also claimed three wickets, off-spinner Washington Sundar sent back two batters.

Stats

A fiery spell from Siraj

Siraj finished with 3/51 across 14 overs in the final innings. The pacer now owns 18 wickets from four Tests in Australia at 25.27. Siraj has overall raced to 24 wickets across eight Test matches against the team at 29.67. Coming to his career, the 30-year-old has snapped up 85 wickets from 32 Tests at an average of 29.67. His tally includes three fifers.