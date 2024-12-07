Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed a scheduling clash between PSL 2025 and IPL 2025, leaving top cricketers to choose between the two.

To attract foreign players, PCB is considering increasing the salary cap to between $350,000 and $400,000.

Meanwhile, PSL franchises are reaching out to star players who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, including Steve Smith, David Warner, and Kane Williamson. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PSL 2025 will clash with IPL (Image source: X/@IPL)

PSL 2025: Unsold IPL stars offered lucrative deals to participate

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:24 am Dec 07, 202410:24 am

What's the story Due to a congested cricket calendar, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time. The unprecedented scheduling clash has led PSL franchise owners to raise concerns over possible effects on viewership and player availability. The IPL will be held from March 14 to May 25, while the PSL will start on April 17 and end on May 20.

Schedule adjustment

PCB's response to franchise owners' concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the PSL 2025 will clash with the IPL 2025 season. Despite pleas from PSL franchise owners, the PCB couldn't change the tournament dates as it is committed to hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. This development leaves top cricketers, who would have otherwise played in both leagues, with a choice to make.

Salary hike

PCB increases salary cap to attract foreign players

In light of the scheduling conflict and its effect on viewership, the PCB is considering increasing the salary cap for marquee players. The board reportedly wants to keep this cap between $350,000 and $400,000 (₹2.9-3.8 crore), according to ProSports. This is viewed as the PCB's strategy to lure more foreign cricketers to join PSL 2025 despite it clashing with IPL 2025.

Player recruitment

PSL franchises approach unsold IPL stars

Reportedly, PSL franchises are contacting foreign cricketers who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. According to Samma TV, star players such as Steve Smith, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Finn Allen, Keshav Maharaj, Shakib Al Hasan, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Southee have been approached by PSL teams. These players had failed to attract any bidders in last month's Jeddah-held auction.