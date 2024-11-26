Summarize Simplifying... In short The Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2025 have a balanced team with key players like Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs.

IPL 2025 auction: How do Delhi Capitals stack up?

Nov 26, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals (DC) roped in quite a few star players in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over two days. While KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Tristan Stubbs will bolster their batting segment, the bowling department includes stars like Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, and T Natarajan. The Capitals now eye their maiden IPL trophy.

DC squad: 23 players (7 overseas)

Retained players: Axar Patel (₹16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (₹13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (₹10 crore), and Abishek Porel (₹4 crore). Rest of squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Donovan Ferreria, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, and Dushmantha Chameera.

Who will lead DC?

With Rishabh Pant out of their roster, the Capitals are expected to announce a new captain for the 2025 IPL season. Rahul, who has led the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in the past, is a potential candidate for the same. He has also captained the Indian cricket team. Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis are DC's other potential captains.

A balanced side!

DC appear to be a pretty balanced side, covering every base. They have hard-hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk at the top as well as bowlers like Starc and Natarajan. Finishing could be a grey area for them, though Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, and Rizvi feature as pinch-hitters. DC have only one specialist spinner in the form of Kuldeep. They are also devoid of seam-bowling all-rounders.

A look at Probable XI

DC's Probable XI: KL Rahul (captain), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.