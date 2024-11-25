Coetzee has found a new home in Gujarat (Image Source: X/@IPL)

What's the story South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been sold to the Gujarat Titans in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Coetzee had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore at the event. The right-arm seamer was a revelation for the Proteas in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He was released by Mumbai Indians before the auction.

Decoding the pacer's stats in T20s

In 64 T20 games, the fast bowler from South Africa owns 86 scalps at 21.56. His ER is 8.62. Coetzee, who played for MI in IPL 2024, picked up 13 scalps from 10 matches at 26.23.