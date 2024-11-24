RCB had released Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 auction: PBKS buy Glenn Maxwell for ₹4.2 crore

What's the story Glenn Maxwell will play for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Notably, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had released him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. RCB didn't activate the RTM card as the player went back to former employees PBKS. Maxwell had set his base price at ₹2 crore. He has been bought for ₹4.2 crore. It's a steal for Punjab.

RCB released Maxwell ahead of the auction

RCB had earlier signed Maxwell during the IPL 2021 auction for ₹14.5 crore. Across four seasons, he went on to become RCB's fifth-highest run getter overall with 1,266 runs from 52 matches. Maxwell helped RCB reach the play-offs in three of the four seasons he played for the team. However, he had a poor IPL 2024 season, scoring 52 runs from 10 matches.

Maxwell represented PBKS in the past

In 65 matches for PBKS, Maxwell went on to score 1,294 runs at 24.41. He hit six fifties and also recorded nine ducks for the franchise. Maxwell will hope to now do his best for the Kings with his all-round exploits.

