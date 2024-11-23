Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy has been denied by the Indian government, leading to an emergency meeting by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which was granted hosting rights three years ago, remains hopeful of resolving the issue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which was granted hosting rights three years ago, remains hopeful of resolving the issue.

A hybrid model, like the one used for the 2023 Asia Cup, is being considered as a potential solution.

The ICC will hold an emergency meeting on Nov 26

ICC to take call on hybrid model for Champions Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 12:40 am Nov 23, 202412:40 am

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) will hold an emergency meeting on November 26, to discuss the future of the 2025 Champions Trophy. As per ESPNcricinfo, the main agenda of the meeting will be to decide on a possible hybrid model for the tournament. This would see matches being played in Pakistan, the host nation, and another overseas venue, yet to be determined.

Participation concerns

BCCI's stance on Indian team's participation

The emergency meeting comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Indian government has denied permission for Rohit Sharma's team to travel to Pakistan. The decision was taken just two weeks ago. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was given hosting rights for the eight-team ODI tournament three years ago, and has remained adamant on hosting the entire event in Pakistan at Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

Optimism

PCB chairman expresses optimism despite challenges

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Interior Ministry of the Pakistan government, has expressed "positive expectations" about the Champions Trophy taking place in Pakistan. He said he was willing to engage in discussions with the BCCI to resolve this impasse. Meanwhile, the PCB is awaiting a response from ICC on why India cannot travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Recurring solution

Hybrid model: A recurring solution for multi-national tournaments

Notably, this isn't the first instance of a hybrid model being suggested to fit India into a multi-national tournament. The 2023 Asia Cup was also co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after the Indian team was refused permission to tour Pakistan. Pakistan then toured India for the ODI World Cup, a gesture they hoped would be returned for the Champions Trophy.