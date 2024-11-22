Arsenal's Ben White to miss several months after knee surgery
Arsenal defender Ben White is likely to be out for a few months after undergoing a knee surgery. The 27-year-old was subjected to what the club termed a "minor surgical procedure" during the international break. This was confirmed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest. Here's more.
Arteta discusses White's injury and recovery timeline
Arteta revealed White's condition hadn't improved over the past few weeks, hence the decision for surgery. "We know Ben is going to push every boundary, but it got to a point where we had to protect the player," he said. The manager also expressed uncertainty over the exact duration of White's recovery post-surgery. It won't be half a year but couldn't specify an exact timeline.
White's significant role in Arsenal's defense
Since joining Arsenal in 2021, White has been an integral part of the team's defense. He has missed just seven Premier League games in his first three seasons and featured in nine of Arsenal's 11 matches this term. His absence is a massive blow to the Gunners, who have already dealt with defensive issues this season with Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu all nursing injuries at different times.
Arteta optimistic despite defensive challenges
Despite the defensive challenges, Arteta remains optimistic. He noted that other players are recovering and highlighted the return of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka as positive news. "His availability in the defensive line has been about the best, with Gabriel and William Saliba," Arteta said about White's injury. "But we will find alternatives."
Arsenal need to pick themselves up
Arsenal, who finished second for the last two seasons, are four points behind Liverpool. They are level with Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton. Arsenal drew against the Blues ahead of the international break and are winless in three matches in all competitions (L2). Notably, the Gunners need to pick themselves up as they are four games winless in the Premier League. Arsenal lost against Bournemouth, drew 2-2 versus Liverpool, lost 1-0 against Newcastle United before a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.