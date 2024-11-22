Summarize Simplifying... In short Arsenal's key defender, Ben White, is set to miss several months due to a knee surgery, a significant blow to the team already grappling with defensive issues.

Despite the setback, manager Arteta remains hopeful, citing the return of players like Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Amidst this, Arsenal, currently four points behind Liverpool, needs to bounce back from a four-game winless streak in the Premier League. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

White underwent a minor knee surgery (Image Source: X/@benbw10)

Arsenal's Ben White to miss several months after knee surgery

By Rajdeep Saha 08:33 pm Nov 22, 202408:33 pm

What's the story Arsenal defender Ben White is likely to be out for a few months after undergoing a knee surgery. The 27-year-old was subjected to what the club termed a "minor surgical procedure" during the international break. This was confirmed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest. Here's more.

Recovery uncertainty

Arteta discusses White's injury and recovery timeline

Arteta revealed White's condition hadn't improved over the past few weeks, hence the decision for surgery. "We know Ben is going to push every boundary, but it got to a point where we had to protect the player," he said. The manager also expressed uncertainty over the exact duration of White's recovery post-surgery. It won't be half a year but couldn't specify an exact timeline.

Key player

White's significant role in Arsenal's defense

Since joining Arsenal in 2021, White has been an integral part of the team's defense. He has missed just seven Premier League games in his first three seasons and featured in nine of Arsenal's 11 matches this term. His absence is a massive blow to the Gunners, who have already dealt with defensive issues this season with Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu all nursing injuries at different times.

Optimism remains

Arteta optimistic despite defensive challenges

Despite the defensive challenges, Arteta remains optimistic. He noted that other players are recovering and highlighted the return of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka as positive news. "His availability in the defensive line has been about the best, with Gabriel and William Saliba," Arteta said about White's injury. "But we will find alternatives."

Arsenal

Arsenal need to pick themselves up

Arsenal, who finished second for the last two seasons, are four points behind Liverpool. They are level with Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton. Arsenal drew against the Blues ahead of the international break and are winless in three matches in all competitions (L2). Notably, the Gunners need to pick themselves up as they are four games winless in the Premier League. Arsenal lost against Bournemouth, drew 2-2 versus Liverpool, lost 1-0 against Newcastle United before a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.