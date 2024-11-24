Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2025 IPL, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was bought by LSG for ₹3.4 crore.

Despite a career plagued by injuries and having played for five franchises, Marsh has managed to make a mark in T20 cricket with 4,425 runs and 85 wickets to his name.

Mitchell Marsh debuted in the IPL in 2009

IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh goes to LSG for ₹3.4 crore

What's the story Australia's Mitchell Marsh has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Marsh, who played for Delhi Capitals in 2024, was released by the franchise. He set his base price at ₹2 crore thereafter. LSG have now gone for his services, spending ₹3.4 crore. Notably, Marsh has had a history of getting injured.

A look at his IPL career

As mentioned, perpetual injuries have marred Marsh's IPL career. He has played just 42 matches despite making his debut in the second IPL edition (2009). The Aussie pace-bowling all-rounder has played for five franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors India, and even the Deccan Chargers. He played for DC in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

A veteran all-rounder

Marsh has overall featured in 187 T20 cricket games. He has fared well across franchise cricket around the globe. The Aussie all-rounder has scored 4,425 runs at a strike-rate of 132.92, including a ton. He also owns 85 wickets with the ball.

