IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh goes to LSG for ₹3.4 crore
Australia's Mitchell Marsh has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Marsh, who played for Delhi Capitals in 2024, was released by the franchise. He set his base price at ₹2 crore thereafter. LSG have now gone for his services, spending ₹3.4 crore. Notably, Marsh has had a history of getting injured.
A look at his IPL career
As mentioned, perpetual injuries have marred Marsh's IPL career. He has played just 42 matches despite making his debut in the second IPL edition (2009). The Aussie pace-bowling all-rounder has played for five franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors India, and even the Deccan Chargers. He played for DC in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
A veteran all-rounder
Marsh has overall featured in 187 T20 cricket games. He has fared well across franchise cricket around the globe. The Aussie all-rounder has scored 4,425 runs at a strike-rate of 132.92, including a ton. He also owns 85 wickets with the ball.