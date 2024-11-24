Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured Marcus Stoinis for ₹11 crore, despite his non-retention by the Super Giants after a successful 2024 season.

Stoinis, who previously played for Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals, has an impressive IPL record with 1,866 runs from 96 matches and 43 wickets.

His 2024 season was particularly noteworthy, with an unbeaten 124-run inning, the highest individual score in IPL run-chases and for LSG.

Marcus Stoinis has emerged as a potent all-rounder

IPL 2025 auction: PBKS spend ₹11 crore for Marcus Stoinis

By Parth Dhall 07:14 pm Nov 24, 202407:14 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings have acquired Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Stoinis was released by Lucknow Super Giants despite faring well in 2024. He even slammed a ton. The Aussie all-rounder had set his base price at ₹2 crore. Notably, the Kings have shelled out ₹11 crore to pick him.

2024

Stellar season for Stoinis

Despite having a stellar 2024 season, Stoinis was not retained by the Super Giants. LSG retained five players, including Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni. Stoinis racked up 388 runs at a strike-rate of 147.52 in IPL 2024. His tally included a historic ton. He also took four wickets with his seam-up bowling.

Information

Stoinis set records with his ton

Stoinis's unbeaten 124(63) powered LSG to a six-wicket win against CSK, as they chased down 211 in IPL 2024. Stoinis recorded the highest individual score in IPL run-chases. Stoinis's 124* also became the highest individual score for LSG in the IPL.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Before joining LSG, Stoinis represented Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league. He started his IPL journey in 2016 with the Kings. As of now, Stoinis has tallied 1,866 runs from 96 matches at a strike-rate of 142.00. His tally includes 10 fifty-plus scores. Stoinis has also taken 43 wickets at 29.62.

