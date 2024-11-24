IPL 2025 auction: PBKS spend ₹11 crore for Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings have acquired Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Stoinis was released by Lucknow Super Giants despite faring well in 2024. He even slammed a ton. The Aussie all-rounder had set his base price at ₹2 crore. Notably, the Kings have shelled out ₹11 crore to pick him.
Stellar season for Stoinis
Despite having a stellar 2024 season, Stoinis was not retained by the Super Giants. LSG retained five players, including Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni. Stoinis racked up 388 runs at a strike-rate of 147.52 in IPL 2024. His tally included a historic ton. He also took four wickets with his seam-up bowling.
Stoinis set records with his ton
Stoinis's unbeaten 124(63) powered LSG to a six-wicket win against CSK, as they chased down 211 in IPL 2024. Stoinis recorded the highest individual score in IPL run-chases. Stoinis's 124* also became the highest individual score for LSG in the IPL.
A look at his IPL career
Before joining LSG, Stoinis represented Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league. He started his IPL journey in 2016 with the Kings. As of now, Stoinis has tallied 1,866 runs from 96 matches at a strike-rate of 142.00. His tally includes 10 fifty-plus scores. Stoinis has also taken 43 wickets at 29.62.