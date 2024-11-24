IPL 2025 auction: KKR re-sign Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore
Venkatesh Iyer, a star performer in the past few Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, will play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2025 edition. The team bought him for ₹23.75 crore in the mega auction. Despite his immense contributions to the franchise had earlier opted against retaining him. However, KKR went heavily on the player who saw Royal Challengers Bangalore get involved in an intense battle with the bid at the auction. However, the Knights finally had their man.
Iyer's impressive IPL performance and future prospects
Iyer has always been a strong performer in the IPL. Last season alone, he scored 370 runs in just 14 matches, averaging 46.25. Given this record, he could be one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming auction. The IPL 2025 will be a new chapter for Iyer as it will mark his departure from KKR after four years with the team.
Here are his IPL numbers
Having played 50 IPL games, Venkatesh has scored 1,326 runs at 31.57. The tally includes 11 fifties and a ton. In 2023, he became the second centurion for KKR after Brendon McCullum, who smashed a record-breaking century in IPL's first-ever encounter. Venkatesh scored 104 off 51 balls against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Sunil Narine is KKR's only othe centurion to date.
Four successive 50+ scores in IPL playoffs
Notably, Venkatesh is the only batter with four successive 50-plus scores in IPL playoffs. The left-handed batter smashed a 26-ball 52* in the 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also smashed an unbeaten 51 in KKR's win against SRH in Qualifier 1. The southpaw scored 50 against eventual champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final. Earlier that year, he slammed 55 against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.