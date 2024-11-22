Australia script this unwanted record with Perth Test collapse
The opening Test between Australia and India at Perth's Optus Stadium witnessed both teams falter with the bat on Day 1. Team India was bundled out for a paltry 150 in their first innings, while Australia were reduced to 38/5 in response. The Indian pacers made great use of the seam and extra bounce on the tricky Perth pitch. Australia's shocking collapse saw them enter the record books for unwanted reasons.
Australia's batting struggles in response to India's low score
Responding to India's paltry first innings total, Australia also faltered with the bat. The side lost five wickets in 18 overs as Jasprit Bumrah picked up three early scalps. Debutant Harshit Rana gave India a much-needed breakthrough by sending back Travis Head, who had been Australia's most consistent performer across formats. Mohammed Siraj also chipped in by taking Mitchell Marsh's wicket in the 16th over.
Australia script this record
As per Cricbuzz, this was only the second instance of Australia losing their first five wickets in an innings of a home Test before the score reaching 40 since 1980. The other instance came against South Africa in Hobart in 2016. They were reduced to 17/5 in that game.