Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, Australia's cricket team faltered in response to India's first innings total, losing five wickets in just 18 overs.

This marks only the second time since 1980 that Australia has lost their first five wickets before reaching a score of 40 in a home Test, the previous instance being against South Africa in 2016.

Key players like Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were sent back early, contributing to this unexpected collapse.

Australia lost five wickets in just 18 overs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Australia script this unwanted record with Perth Test collapse

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:03 pm Nov 22, 202403:03 pm

What's the story The opening Test between Australia and India at Perth's Optus Stadium witnessed both teams falter with the bat on Day 1. Team India was bundled out for a paltry 150 in their first innings, while Australia were reduced to 38/5 in response. The Indian pacers made great use of the seam and extra bounce on the tricky Perth pitch. Australia's shocking collapse saw them enter the record books for unwanted reasons.

Batting collapse

Australia's batting struggles in response to India's low score

Responding to India's paltry first innings total, Australia also faltered with the bat. The side lost five wickets in 18 overs as Jasprit Bumrah picked up three early scalps. Debutant Harshit Rana gave India a much-needed breakthrough by sending back Travis Head, who had been Australia's most consistent performer across formats. Mohammed Siraj also chipped in by taking Mitchell Marsh's wicket in the 16th over.

DYK

Australia script this record

As per Cricbuzz, this was only the second instance of Australia losing their first five wickets in an innings of a home Test before the score reaching 40 since 1980. The other instance came against South Africa in Hobart in 2016. They were reduced to 17/5 in that game.