Summarize Simplifying... In short Gerald Coetzee was penalized for dissenting a 'wide' call during the Johannesburg T20I, a decision he accepted, acknowledging his misconduct.

Meanwhile, India's performance was stellar, scoring their second-highest T20I total of 28 in 20 overs, thanks to centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.

Their partnership of 210 runs in 93 balls set a new record for India in T20 Internationals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Coetzee received a demerit point (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Gerald Coetzee penalized for dissenting 'wide' call in Johannesburg T20I

By Rajdeep Saha 08:03 pm Nov 19, 202408:03 pm

What's the story South African pacer, Gerald Coetzee, has been slapped with a demerit point for showing dissent over a 'wide' call in the fourth T20I against India. The incident was triggered by an inappropriate remark from Coetzee to the umpire. This was a breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."

Penalty acceptance

Coetzee accepts penalty, avoids formal hearing

Coetzee accepted the penalty proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, thus avoiding a formal hearing. The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Allahudien Paleker and Stephen Harris, third umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and fourth umpire Arno Jacobs. This acceptance shows Coetzee's acknowledgment of his misconduct during the match.

Match highlights

India's impressive performance in Johannesburg T20I

In the fourth and final T20I, India scored an imposing 283/1 in the allotted 20 overs, courtesy centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. This became India's second-highest T20I total ever, just 15 runs short from breaking their previous best of 297. Samson and Tilak also posted the highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals - 210 off just 93 balls for the second wicket.