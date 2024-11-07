Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming South Africa vs India T20I series, key player battles to watch out for include Hardik Pandya against Heinrich Klaasen, Suryakumar Yadav facing Marco Jansen, and Aiden Markram versus Arshdeep Singh.

Klaasen's performance against Indian spinners will also be crucial, given his impressive strike-rate.

These face-offs could potentially decide the outcome of the matches.

Heinrich Klaasen strikes at 57.66 against spinners in T20 cricket

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I (2024): Key player battles

By Parth Dhall 05:18 pm Nov 07, 202405:18 pm

What's the story After a grueling home season, India are set to lock horns against South Africa in the four-match T20I series, starting November 8 in Durban. The two sides will clash in what will be a rematch of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India is back in action with plenty of young guns. Here are the key player battles.

Hardik Pandya vs Heinrich Klaasen

Earlier this year, India defeated South Africa in the T20 WC final to taste glory. However, the Proteas were in the driving seat in the run-chase. Hardik Pandya's ball that dismissed Heinrich Klaasen turned the tide for Team India. Notably, Hardik has dismissed Klaasen twice in T20 cricket, while the SA batter strikes at 162.16 in this battle.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Marco Jansen

South Africa's Marco Jansen has emerged as one of the most lethal left-arm pacers across formats. However, he has a knack of leaking runs in white-ball cricket as well. Indian captain Suryakumar has an incredible strike-rate of 328.57 while facing Jansen in T20 cricket. While Jansen has dismissed the Indian dasher once, his tally includes 46 runs off 14 balls.

Aiden Markram vs Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is set to lead India's pace attack in the impending South Africa series. He will bowl early on to SA skipper Aiden Markram, who has been dismissed twice in this rivalry. The Proteas batter has racked up 62 runs off 51 balls against Arshdeep in the shortest format. His average reads 31.00.

Klaasen against Indian spinners

Another battle will be Klaasen's exploits against spinners. He has been one of the best batters of spin-bowling. Notably, Klaasen has a strike-rate of 157.66 against spinners in T20 cricket, including 129 sixes.