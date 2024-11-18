Summarize Simplifying... In short Harshit Rana, who has previously shone in the Indian Premier League, is set to make his Test debut for India in the upcoming Perth match.

This move is seen as a significant boost to India's pace attack against Australia, especially in the absence of experienced pacer Mohammed Shami.

Rana has impressive stats, with 41 wickets in 10 First-Class games and a batting average of over 40. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rana could debut in Perth (Image source: X/@harshit_rana_23)

BGT: Harshit Rana set to make Test debut in Perth

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:44 am Nov 18, 202411:44 am

What's the story India's rising cricket star, Harshit Rana, is on the brink of making his debut in the Indian cricket team. As per the Times of India, the young fast bowler is likely to get his maiden Test cap in the 2024-24 Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. This tactical move comes as Team India is likely to field four pacers for this game.

Game plan

Team India's strategy for upcoming Test

Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India and spearhead the pace attack in the upcoming Test. As mentioned, India is expected to enter the game with four pacers, including Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. This is part of their strategy to book a place in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship finals as the qualifying scenarios get tougher.

Career progression

Rana's journey to Test debut

Having already impressed in two Indian Premier League seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rana is now ready to make his much-awaited debut for his country. His selection in the squad is viewed as a major step toward bolstering India's pace attack against Australia. The upcoming Perth Test will open a new chapter in Rana's cricketing career. Notably, India are without their experienced pacer Mohammed Shami for this Test.

Stats

Here are his stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rana has scalped 41 wickets across 10 First-Class games at 24. The right-arm pacer has two fifers in the format as the tally also includes three four-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has hammered 469 runs with his average being over 40 (42.63). Besides a couple of fifties, he also owns a hundred.