The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the offensive rating charts currently through Week 5 of the NBA season (Image credit: X/@cavs)

NBA: Top teams with best offensive rating through week 5

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:00 pm Nov 19, 202408:00 pm

What's the story Cleveland Cavaliers, the league's only unbeaten team, lead in offensive rating as of Week 5. Notably, the Golden State Warriors are the only team in the top five for both offensive and defensive ratings, holding fourth in each category. These rankings highlight the teams setting the pace in scoring efficiency. We present to you the top five NBA teams with the best offensive rating.

#1

Cleveland Cavaliers - (15-0 season record)

The Cavaliers are off to one of their hottest seasons, going unbeaten until now. They stand atop this list with an offensive rating of 122.1, scoring 123.7 points per game (and are the current season leaders in the category). The Cavs have a 52.4% field goal accuracy, including a 41.9% three-point accuracy across 15 games. They next face the defending NBA champions Boston Celtics.

#2

Boston Celtics - (11-3 season record)

The Celtics who are currently second in the Eastern Conference boast an offensive rating of 121.6, with a 11-3 record. Notably, they take on the current conference leaders the Cavaliers in their next fixture. Additionally, the Celtics boast the best single-season offensive rating (123.2), they achieved in the 2023-24 season across 82 games.

#3

New York Knicks - (8-6 season record)

The Knicks who are coming off a dominating win against the Washington Wizards take up the third place on the list with a 119.7 offensive rating. They are currently, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference with three consecutive wins. Additionally, the team boasts a 50% field goal accuracy topping it off with a 38.8% accuracy from behind the arc this season.

#4

Golden State Warriors - (10-3)

Although the Golden State Warriors lost vs the LA Clippers in the final moments of the game, the team are fourth on both the offensive and defensive rating charts. The Warriors are currently second in the Western Conference closely trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-3). The team, have a 47.3% field goal accuracy and boast a 39% three-point accuracy.

#5

Los Angeles Lakers - (9-4 season record)

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently third in the Western Conference and are the second team on this list from the WC. They boast a 117.7 offensive rating, winning nine of their 13 games. Notably, the Lakers are coming off five straight wins and will face the Utah Jazz in their NBA Cup fixture. Additionally, the team have also managed a 47.8% shooting accuracy.