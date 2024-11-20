Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood expressed relief over Indian player Cheteshwar Pujara's absence in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, praising Pujara's impressive record against Australia.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who was set to replace Pujara, will also miss the first Test due to a fractured thumb.

Pujara has been a thorn in Australia's flesh

'Happy with Pujara's absence': Josh Hazlewood ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Parth Dhall 01:51 pm Nov 20, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has expressed relief over the absence of Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara from the upcoming 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This will be the first instance of Pujara missing the five-Test series Down Under since 2014. Hazlewood acknowledged Pujara's ability to make Australian bowlers work hard for his wicket, and his impressive performances in previous tours.

Replacement woes

Pujara's replacement Gill also out of 1st Test

Shubman Gill, who was slated to replace Pujara at number three, will also miss the 1st Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting November 22, with a fractured left thumb.. Hazlewood said, "I am happy that Cheteshwar Pujara is not here. He bats time, spends a lot of time at the crease and makes you earn his wicket every time."

Impressive record

Hazlewood praises Pujara's performance in Australia

Pujara, a veteran of 103 Test matches, has an impressive record against Australia on their home turf. He has racked up 993 runs from 11 games at an average of 47.28. He was adjudged the Player of the Series during India's historic 2018/19 tour Down Under. In Australia, Pujara has scored five half-centuries and three tons. Hazlewood praised Pujara saying he "has done really well in Australia on previous tours."

Coach's confidence

Dravid backs Gill to excel in number three spot

Former India coach and captain, Rahul Dravid has backed Shubman Gill to shine in the number three position in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, both Gill and Rohit Sharma won't be available for the first Test. Despite these setbacks, Hazlewood remains hopeful about India's performance saying "there are always first-class young players coming into the team."