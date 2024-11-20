Summarize Simplifying... In short Westbrook leads the NBA with a record 212 career triple-doubles, followed by Oscar Robertson with 181.

Magic Johnson, Nikola Jokic, and Lebron James round out the top five with 138, 136, and 117 triple-doubles respectively.

These players have made significant contributions to the game, with Westbrook and Robertson notably averaging a triple-double across seasons, and Jokic and James achieving triple-doubles against all 30 teams.

Nuggets' Russell Westbrook became the first player with 200 career triple-doubles (Image credit: X/@nuggets)

NBA: Decoding top five players with the most triple-doubles

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:47 pm Nov 20, 2024

What's the story Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to reach 200 career triple-doubles. Westbrook achieved this feat during the Nuggets' 122-110 NBA Cup victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, managing 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists. Notably, the point guard is one of the three players who recorded a triple-double against all teams. Here are the players with the most triple-doubles.

#1

Russell Westbrook - Denver Nuggets (200 triple-doubles)

Westbrook made history as the first player to record 200 career triple-doubles, recording 212 total, including 12 in the playoffs. His first came in 2008-09 with 17 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds against the Mavericks. Notably, Westbrook holds records for the most triple-doubles in a season (41 in 2016-17) and is the first to average a triple-double across two seasons (2016-17).

#2

Oscar Robertson - Cincinnati Royals (181 triple-doubles)

Robertson, a one-time NBA Champion, became the first player in NBA to average a triple-double in a season. He tallied 181 career triple-doubles, setting the record for the most until Westbrook surpassed it in 2021. Robertson's 41 triple-doubles in a single season stood for over 50 years. He remains one of only three players 6'5" or shorter to grab 900+ rebounds in a season.

#3

Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers (138 triple-doubles)

Five-time NBA Champion Johnson played his entire career with the Lakers, recording 138 career triple-doubles, ranking third all-time. He holds the record for the most playoff triple-doubles (30). Johnson's first came in 1979 against the Warriors with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. His best season was 1981-82, where he tallied 18 triple-doubles during the season, finishing with 24 overall.

#4

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets (136 triple-doubles)

The reigning league MVP owns 136 career triple-doubles and is one of the three players in NBA history to record triple-doubles against all 30 teams. Notably, Jokic holds the record for the fastest triple-double achieved in 14 minutes and 33 seconds. Additionally, the Serbian owns 136 regular-season triple-doubles and 18 playoff triple-doubles. Meanwhile, he has already recorded six triple-doubles this season.

#5

Lebron James - Los Angeles Lakers (117 triple-doubles)

The NBA all-time leading points scorer Lebron James stands fifth on the list with 117 triple-doubles. Notably, James was the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against all 30 teams. This season, James has managed five triple-doubles already. He scored his first triple-double in the 2004-05 season playing for the Cavaliers, against Portland managing 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.