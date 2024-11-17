Summarize Simplifying... In short In the wake of injuries and personal commitments within the Indian cricket team, Devdutt Padikkal is set to remain in Australia as a batting backup.

His experience and promising performances against Australia A team, coupled with his impressive First-Class record, make him a suitable choice.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test is uncertain due to the recent birth of his child, and Mohammed Shami's recall is not in the immediate plans of BCCI.

Padikkal will remain Down Under (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal to stay in Australia as cover

By Rajdeep Saha 04:03 pm Nov 17, 202404:03 pm

What's the story Devdutt Padikkal, a part of the India A side in Australia, won't be returning home with his teammates. He has been kept as a backup for the senior team, which is gearing up to face Australia in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The Indian team management and national selectors took the decision owing to injuries and unavailability of key top-order batters ahead of the first Test in Perth on November 22.

Player concerns

Injuries and unavailability prompt Padikkal's retention

Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the series opener with a fractured thumb while skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be available for the match as he stayed back in India for the birth of his second child. There is also an injury concern for KL Rahul who was struck on the elbow during a three-day match simulation at WACA on Sunday (November 17). However, Rahul returned to the nets thereafter handing his side a big boost.

Track record

Padikkal's performance and experience in Australia

Padikkal has been promising in his four innings against the Australia A team, scoring 36, 88, 26, and 1. While these performances may not have been good enough to earn a place in the senior national team otherwise, his experience and knowledge of Australian conditions make him the ideal choice as a batting backup. Padikkal has played one Test against England earlier this year. He slammed a half-century in his lone outing in that contest.

Team updates

Uncertainty surrounds Rohit's availability, Shami's recall

Rohit Sharma's travel plans to Australia still remain unclear as his wife recently delivered. Hence, his availability for the first Test seems unlikely. Meanwhile, the BCCI has no immediate plans to send Mohammed Shami to Australia. The pacer recently returned to competitive cricket after nearly a year and it is understood he might play for Bengal in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament before being considered for an India recall.

Information

Padikkal's FC numbers

In 40 First-Class matches, Padikkal has amassed 2,677 runs at an average of 42.49, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns six tons and 17 fifties with the best score of 193.