Celtics legend Robert Parish has played the most games in the NBA

NBA: Top five players with most games played (regular season)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:28 pm Nov 17, 202403:28 pm

What's the story The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to five, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 104-99. With a 9-4 record this season, the Lakers are on a roll. Meanwhile, LeBron James made history, moving into fifth place all-time for most NBA regular-season games played. Here are the top five players with the most games played in NBA regular season history.

Robert Parish - Boston Celtics, (1,611 games)

Boston Celtics legend and Hall-of-Fame center, Robert Parish sits atop the list, appearing in 1,611 games across his 21-year NBA career. Parish, a four-time NBA champion, also appeared in 184 playoff games, averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Overall, his regular season averages read, 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game. He also owns a 53.7% career shooting accuracy.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Los Angeles Lakers, (1,560 games)

Lakers legend and Hall-Of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands second in the list having played 1,560 games across his stellar 20-year career. Notably, the six-time NBA champion is also second on the all-time scoring list, a record he held until recently when James surpassed him. Overall, Abdul-Jabbar owns career averages of 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Vince Carter - Toronto Raptors, (1,541 games)

Hall-of-Famer Vince Carter played 1,541 games in a record 22 seasons of his NBA career. Carter is currently tied with James for the most seasons played in the league. Notably, he is also the only player to have played in the NBA in four different decades. Overall, in 1,541 regular-season games, Carter averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Dirk Nowitzki - Dallas Mavericks, (1,522 games)

Nowitzki is a homegrown Maverick and is the only player ever to play for a single NBA franchise for 21 seasons. He played a total of 1,522 games, leading the team to their only championship and their first finals appearance in 2006. The German forward started 1,460 games for the Mavs and amassed averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers, (1,505)

As mentioned James moved into the fifth place, in the Lakers' 104-99 win against the Pelicans this morning. He was tied with John Stockton for the fifth place, having played 1,504 games. Notably, across his 22 seasons in the league, James has managed to start 1,503 of the total games he's played. Overall, he averages 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

