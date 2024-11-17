Summarize Simplifying... In short Shohei Ohtani tops the list of the largest MLB deals with a whopping $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other big hitters include Mike Trout with a $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts with a $365 million contract with the Dodgers, Aaron Judge with a $360 million deal with the New York Yankees, and Manny Machado with a $350 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

These deals highlight the high stakes and big bucks in the world of Major League Baseball.

Shohei Othani owns the record for the largest contract in MLB history (Image credit: X/@Dodgers)

Presenting the top five largest deals in MLB history

What's the story The MLB off-season is in full swing, and several star players have already secured massive contracts. While some big names like Juan Soto and Blake Snell remain free agents, with Soto fielding offers, the potential for even more record-breaking deals looms. The largest deal belongs to Shohei Ohtani, now a World Series Champion. We highlight the top five largest deals in MLB history.

#1

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers - $700M (10 years)

In 2023, Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making it the largest contract in sports history, surpassing Lionel Messi's $673 million deal with FC Barcelona. The news initially sparked confusion, as reports had linked Ohtani to the Blue Jays. Notably, Ohtani lived up to the hype and made history with the first 50-50 season in MLB.

#2

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels - $426.5M (12 years)

In March 2019, Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels, making it the then-largest contract in MLB history. The deal added two years to his existing contract and surpassed Bryce Harper's $330 million deal by over $100 million, which had been the largest just weeks earlier. In 2019, Trout finished with a .291 average and a career-high 45 HRs.

#3

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers - $365M (12 years)

In July 2020, shortly after acquiring Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed him to a 12-year extension worth $365 million, including a record-setting $65 million signing bonus. The deal, which began in 2021, was finalized just before the pandemic-delayed season began. Meanwhile, Betts, then 27, became one of the highest-paid players in MLB history.

#4

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees - $360M (9 years)

In 2022, Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the Yankees before the season, betting on himself. His decision paid off after he hit an AL record-tying 62 homers. That performance earned him a massive deal, making him one of the most valuable players in baseball. Judge's stats for the season: 157 games, a .311 average, 131 RBIs, and .686 slugging percentage.

#5

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres - $350 (11 years)

Machado makes his appearance on this list with a massive extension, signed in 2023, that replaced his 10-year, $300 million deal from 2019. The new deal came after Machado announced he would opt out of the final five years and $150 million of his original contract, following stalled extension talks with the Padres. Currently, the extension averages $31.8 million annually and runs through 2033.