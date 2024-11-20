Summarize Simplifying... In short Ricky Ponting, former Australian cricketer, equates the intensity of the Australia-India rivalry in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to the historic Ashes series.

Despite Michael Hussey's belief that the India-Australia rivalry can't match the fervor of India vs Pakistan, Ponting anticipates a fiercely contested series.

Australia, who last won against India in 2015, has seen India triumph in recent years, including a historic win in Australia in 2019 and at home in 2023.

Perth will host the Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test

Ricky Ponting equates Border-Gavaskar Trophy rivalry with Ashes

By Parth Dhall 01:59 pm Nov 20, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Cricket Hall of Famer and former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting has compared the rivalry between Australia and India in the upcoming 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to The Ashes. He stressed that these matches are among the most awaited in international cricket. The 1st Test of this much-anticipated series will start at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22.

Match expectations

Ponting anticipates intense competition in upcoming series

Ponting expects a fierce competition and a lot of banter in the series. He said on a recent episode of the ICC Review, "Australia-England, with the history of the Ashes, but Australia-India is not far behind that and it's built up over a long period." He added that he would love to see both teams fight hard but fair in this five-match Test series.

Rivalry importance

Ponting highlights significance of Australia-India rivalry

Ponting emphasized on the significance of the Australia-India rivalry, saying it is as important as any other in world sport, not just cricket. He said he is looking forward to the upcoming series, "I don't know if spice is the right word, but I expect the game to be played sort of almost on the edge." His words reflect his hopes for a fiercely contested series between the two cricketing giants.

Rivalry comparison

Hussey's take on India-Australia cricket rivalry

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, however, believes the India-Australia rivalry can never match the intensity of an India vs Pakistan series. Despite numerous fierce encounters between India and Australia, Hussey described the India vs Pakistan series as 'unique.' He told Times of India, "The Ashes is always very special for an Australian and an English player as well."

Past victories

Australia yet to win series against India in a decade

Australia last beat India in a Test series in the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2-0). India avenged the loss with a 2-1 win at home in 2017. The series was embroiled in controversies. India then became the only Asian side with a Test series win in Australia (2018/19). They also won the 2020/21 series Down Under before beating Australia at home (2023).