Ashwin, the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, has returned to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹9.75 crore.

Known for his powerplay prowess, Ashwin holds the record for the most powerplay wickets among spinners in IPL.

He began his IPL career with CSK in 2009 and has since taken 120 T20 wickets for the team.

Ashwin started his IPL journey with the Super Kings

IPL 2025: Ashwin returns to CSK, earns ₹9.75 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:07 pm Nov 24, 202407:07 pm

What's the story Ravichandran Ashwin, a veteran with 212 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, will play for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 edition. The veteran off-spinner was one of the biggest names in the mega auction. The off-spinner returns to the Yellow Army, having earned a whopping ₹9.75 crore. He was earlier with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who had used all their Right to Match (RTM) cards in retentions. This made Ashwin available for other teams.

Stats

Here are his IPL numbers

Ashwin, who currently owns 180 wickets in 212 games, is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. His economy of 7.12 is the fourth-best among bowlers with a century of IPL scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran offie is only behind Rashid Khan (6.82), Sunil Narine (6.73), and Harbhajan Singh (7.07). However, Ashwin took the fourth-most matches to complete 100 IPL scalps (111).

DYK

Most powerplay wickets among spinners

Ashwin is among the rare breed of spinners who have enjoyed operating in powerplay overs. His tally of 49 powerplay scalps in IPL is the most for any spinner by a distance. His economy rate in this phase reads 6.81. The next spinner on this list is Harbhajan, who owns 30 scalps in this phase.

Feat

Third-most wickets for a captain

Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. His tally of 25 scalps during his tenure is still the third-most for any captain in IPL history. The offie is only behind legendary leg-spinners Shane Warne (57) and Anil Kumble (30). Meanwhile, Harbhajan is the next off-spinner on this list with 11 wickets.

Information

Ashwin started his journey with CSK

It is worth noting that Ashwin started his IPL journey in 2009 with the Super Kings. He was a mainstay spinner for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK until the 2015 season. Ashwin has 120 T20 wickets for CSK.

