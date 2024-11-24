Summarize Simplifying... In short Harshal Patel, the right-arm pacer who made his IPL debut with RCB in 2012, has been signed by SRH for ₹8 crore in IPL 2025.

Despite winning the Purple Cap in 2021, he was released by RCB after the 2023 season and was bought by PBKS for ₹11.75 crore.

Patel, who has claimed 99 wickets in 80 matches for RCB and 24 wickets in 14 matches for PBKS, also represented Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2020.

Harshal claimed 99 scalps for RCB in his career (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: Harshal Patel signed by SRH for ₹8 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 06:50 pm Nov 24, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Indian Premier League 2024 season Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel, has been bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Harshal was a surprise exclusion from Punjab Kings, who released the player despite him taking the most scalps in IPL 2024. Harshal will bring a lot of character and experience to the SRH camp.

Journey

Harshal's IPL journey

Harshal made his IPL debut with RCB in the 2012 season. He played for the side until IPL 2017 before representing Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2020. He returned to RCB in a trade in deal from DC ahead of IPL 2021. Despite winning the Purple Cap in 2021, RCB released the player after the 2023 season. PBKS bought him for ₹11.75 crore.

RCB

Harshal claimed 99 scalps for RCB

During his two spells with RCB, the right-arm pacer bagged 99 wickets from a total of 80 matches. He averaged 23.17 and his economy rate read 8.47. He took two four-fers and a fifer. During his Purple Cap winning season, he claimed 32 scalps from 15 matches at an impressive 14.34.

Information

A solid season with PBKS and his numbers at DC

In his only season with Punjab, Harshal was excellent. He took 24 scalps from 14 matches at 19.88. His economy rate was 9.73. Notably, Harshal played 12 matches for DC from 2018-20. He took 12 scalps at 31.50.