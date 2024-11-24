Summarize Simplifying... In short South African cricket stars, Miller and Markram, have been signed by the IPL team, LSG.

Miller's previous IPL stint was with GT

IPL 2025: South Africa's Miller and Markram acquired by LSG

By Rajdeep Saha 07:22 pm Nov 24, 202407:22 pm

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed South African cricketers David Miller and Aiden Markram in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The deal opens a new chapter in Miller's IPL career, following his previous stint with Gujarat Titans. The Titans opted against using their Right To Match card to retain him. Miller was roped in for a whopping ₹7.5 crore. Thereafter, LSG went for Markram, who was bought for ₹2 crore.

Career overview

Miller's IPL journey and performance

Miller has been a regular in the IPL for several seasons, having represented teams like Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, before moving to Gujarat Titans. He was a part of the Titans's championship-winning team in 2022. The South African star has a stellar IPL record, having played 130 matches and scored nearly 3,000 runs at an average slightly above 36.

Record feats

Miller's notable achievements in IPL

Miller's IPL career has been highlighted by a few milestones. He has scored a century in the tournament, a feat achieved off just 37 deliveries during the 2013 season while playing for Punjab Kings. The quick ton remains the third-fastest in IPL history, only behind cricket legends Chris Gayle and Yusuf Pathan.

Markram

Markram spent three seasons with SRH

After serving Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his debut season, Markram went to SRH in the 2022 edition. The Orange Army splashed ₹2.6 crore to get the Proteas batter on board. The swashbuckler justified the decision by hammering 381 runs at 47.63. Markram was named SRH skipper in IPL 2023. He managed 248 runs from 13 matches at 22.55. In IPL 2024, Pat Cummins replaced Markram as SRH skipper. Markram scored 220 runs last season from 11 matches.

Information

Mitchell Marsh also joins LSG

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was snapped up by LSG, who decided to add in a quality all-rounder in the ranks. Marsh was bought for a sum of ₹3.4 crore. SRH were interested in Marsh and bid at ₹3.2 crore but they stayed away once LSG improved their bid.

