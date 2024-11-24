Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) secured English cricketer Harry Brook for ₹6.25 crore.

Brook, who previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has an impressive T20 career with over 3,000 runs, including three centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Harry Brook has played in a solitary IPL season

IPL 2025 auction: DC acquire Harry Brook for ₹6.25 crore

By Parth Dhall 06:30 pm Nov 24, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals have acquired England batter Harry Brook in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Brook, who set his base price at ₹2 crore, missed the 2024 season after making his IPL debut in 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC picked Brook in IPL 2024 auction, but he pulled out of the season due to his grandmother's demise.

Brook was bought by SRH in IPL 2023

Notably, Brook represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. In 11 matches, he scored 190 runs at 21.11. He slammed a century as well. Notably, SRH shelled out Rs. 13.25 crore for Brook. They went on to pip RR in the end.

A look at his T20 career

As of now, Brook has scored 707 runs from 39 T20Is at over 30. He carries a strike rate of 146.07 in the format. Overall in T20 cricket, Brook has racked up more than 3,000 runs. He owns 3,358 runs at 33.58. His strike rate reads 150.04. The English batter has three tons and 13 half-centuries.