Summarize Simplifying... In short CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has expressed his faith in MS Dhoni's future with the team, stating that the doors of CSK are always open for him.

Dhoni, who has been silent about his plans after CSK's group-stage exit in IPL 2024, recently shared his desire to enjoy cricket for the next few years.

Meanwhile, CSK has retained key Indian players for IPL 2025, including Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube, along with overseas player Matheesha Pathirana. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dhoni last played an international game in 2019

'Doors always open for MS Dhoni': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

By Parth Dhall 04:50 pm Nov 11, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained their legendary player MS Dhoni for ₹4 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. The decision comes after a recent rule change in the IPL, which makes players uncapped if they haven't played international cricket in five years. In a recent interaction, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that the franchise will always have doors open for Dhoni.

CEO's assurance

CSK CEO expresses confidence in Dhoni's future

CSK CEO Viswanathan had also expressed his confidence in Dhoni's future with the team while speaking to Rayudu on Provoke TV. He said the doors of CSK are always open for Dhoni and that he believes he will make the "right decision." Viswanathan cited Dhoni's passion for CSK, his massive fan following, and an old statement regarding Dhoni's last game in Chennai, as reasons for the same.

Dhoni's perspective

Dhoni's desire to enjoy cricket in his remaining years

Dhoni, who has kept mum on his plans for the next IPL season after CSK's shocking group-stage exit in 2024, recently addressed an event in Goa. He said he just wants to "enjoy cricket for the next few years." Dhoni has only played in the IPL since retiring from international cricket in August 2020. He last played for India in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Team retention

CSK retain core Indian players for IPL 2025

Along with Dhoni, CSK have retained prominent Indian players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 crore), and Shivam Dube (₹12 crore). Matheesha Pathirana is the only overseas player retained by the franchise with a ₹13 crore contract. Viswanathan spoke about these decisions, stressing that they were taken after discussions with captain Gaikwad, coach Stephen Fleming, and Dhoni himself.