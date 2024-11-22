Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ICC World Test Championship, Rohit Sharma leads India with 2,685 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 2,432 runs, and Rishabh Pant with 2,034 runs.

Sharma's impressive performance includes nine centuries and eight half-centuries, while Kohli and Pant have contributed with their consistent form, scoring four and four centuries respectively.

These stats highlight their significant contributions to Indian Test cricket.

3 Indian players own 2,000-plus runs in ICC World Test Championship (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian batters with 2,000-plus runs in ICC World Test Championship

By Rajdeep Saha 01:47 pm Nov 22, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Rishabh Pant has become the 3rd Indian batter with 2,000-plus runs in ICC World Test Championship history. Pant attained the milestone on Day 1 of the first Australia vs India Test match in Perth's Optus Stadium on Friday. He scored a vital 37 in India's score of 150. Pant was dismissed by pacer Pat Cummins. Here are Indian batters with 2,000-plus WTC runs.

Rohit Sharma - 2,685 runs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma leads the tally for India in the ICC World Test Championship which came into existence from 2019. Across three editions of the tourney, Rohit owns a total of 2,685 runs at an average of 44.01. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns nine tons and 8 fifties. Overall, he has 4,270 runs in Test cricket at 42.27 (100s: 12, 50s: 18).

Virat Kohli - 2,432 runs*

﻿Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for five runs in India's first innings in the Perth Test, is second on this list. He owns 2,432 runs from 42 matches (71 innings) at 36.29. He has four tons and 11 fifties. Overall in Test cricket, Kohli has amassed 9.045 runs at 47.60. He owns 29 tons and 31 fifties.

Rishabh Pant - 2,034 runs*

Pant's 37-run knock was laced with three fours and a six. Pant, who has been in good form of late, has raced to 2,034 runs in the tournament. He averages 42.37 with the help of four hundreds as 12 fifties. Overall, Pant has raced to a tally of 2,730 runs in Test cricket. He averages 44.03.