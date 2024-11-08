Summarize Simplifying... In short Shai Hope, the West Indies ODI cricket captain, has matched Brian Lara's record of most home centuries and is one of only three Caribbean players to score four centuries as a captain.

With over 1,000 ODI runs as a captain, he boasts the highest average among WI skippers and shares a record with India's Rohit Sharma for the most runs in this period.

His impressive performance includes a century on his ODI captaincy debut against South Africa last year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hope has completed 1,000 ODI runs as captain (Image source: X/@ICC)

Shai Hope owns these feats as captain in ODI cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:55 am Nov 08, 202411:55 am

What's the story West Indies captain Shai Hope put on a stellar show in the second One Day International (ODI) against England. He hit his 17th ODI century, taking his team to a daunting total of 328/6 in Antigua. Hope scored 117 off 127 balls and went past 1,000 ODI runs as captain during the course. Here we look at his stellar stats while leading WI in ODIs.

Record-breaking

Hope's century sets new records

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Hope's second ODI century at home as a West Indies captain, equaling Brian Lara for the most home centuries by a West Indies ODI captain. It was also his fourth century as an ODI captain, making him one of only three Caribbean players to do so. Notably, Hope, who was an opener before, demoted himself to number four after becoming the skipper.

Average

Highest average for a WI captain

Hope is now among the eight WI batters with over 1,000 ODI runs as a captain. He has raced to 1,029 runs across 26 innings in this regard. While Hope averages 54.15 while leading the team, Chris Gayle (43.68) is the only other WI skipper with a 40-plus average (Minimum 1,000 runs). Notably, Hope has been striking at 93.71 as the commander-in-chief.

Tons

Second-most tons for a WI captain

Hope now has four tons as a skipper. He is only behind Lara in terms of ODI centuries as a captain. The latter has five hundreds in this regard. Meanwhile, Gayle is the only other WI captain with four ODI tons. Notably, Hope smoked a ton on his ODI captaincy debut against South Africa last year.

DYK

Hope shares this record with Rohit

Hope led WI for the first time in ODIs in March 2023, against South Africa. India's Rohit Sharma (1,084) is the only other skipper with over 1,000 ODI runs in this period. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other captain has averaged more than Hope in this period (Minimum: 200 runs). Pakistan's Babar Azam (916) is the only other full-member team skipper with 900-plus runs in this regard.