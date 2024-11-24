Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made significant purchases, including Conway for over ₹6 crore, Rahul Tripathi for ₹3.4 crore, and Rachin for ₹4 crore.

IPL 2025: CSK buy Conway, Rachin, Tripathi for ₹13.65 crore

07:46 pm Nov 24, 2024

What's the story Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finally acquired some value picks in the form of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Rahul Tripathi. The Super Kings re-acquired Conway and Tripathi before re-uniting with Ravindra. They splashed a total of ₹13.65 crore to get the three players. Conway returned to the CSK camp after earning a ₹6.25 crore deal. Here are further details.

Conway

CSK show trust in Conway

As mentioned, the Yellow Army shelled out over ₹6 crore to get back the services of Conway. Besides the IPL, Conway has been the Super Kings's mainstay batter in Major League Cricket (MLC) and SA20. Notably, Conway was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2023 final. He scored 924 runs in 2022 and 2023 before missing the 2024 season.

Tripathi

CSK pick Tripathi for ₹3.4 crore

Maharashtra batter Rahul Tripathi, who came in at ₹75 lakh, took away ₹3.4 crore as CSK picked him. He was the day's second signing for the Yellow Army, who were involved in a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders. The Indian top-order batter has played for four franchises in the past - RPS, RR, KKR, and SRH.

Rachin

Rachin earns ₹4 crore

CSK gave Rachin as many as 10 matches in IPL 2024. Although the Kiwi batter didn't post big scores, he struck at a staggering 160.86. Rachin, an impactful top-order batter, also bowls left-arm finger-spin. Therefore, the Yellow Army went away with a value pick as they spent only ₹4 crore to acquire Rachin. He re-unites with his NZ teammate Conway at the CSK camp.