Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL auction: PBKS shell out ₹18 crore for Yuzvendra Chahal

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:11 pm Nov 24, 202405:11 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings have bought veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹18 crore in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The top wicket-taker in IPL history, Chahal was among the biggest names in the bidding event. The 34-year-old leg-spinner from Haryana has represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Rajasthan Royals in the past. He has taken a staggering 205 wickets in over 160 matches in his IPL career.

Chahal's IPL journey and performance

Chahal was a key player for the Rajasthan Royals in the last three editions of the IPL, having taken 66 wickets. He was also awarded the Purple Cap in the 2022 edition for his phenomenal performance of 27 wickets. However, despite his contributions, Rajasthan decided against retaining him ahead of the mega auction, instead going for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma.

Chahal's stint with RCB

Chahal has also enjoyed a successful stint with RCB, having played 113 matches and taken 139 wickets. Despite expectations of him being retained ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, RCB opted otherwise. Notably, Chahal was a mainstay spinner for RCB between 2014 and 2021. He is still the only bowler with over 100 IPL wickets for them.

Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022

Chahal was acquired by RR at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He bagged the Purple Cap in his first season for them (27 wickets at 19.51). Notably, RR finished as the runners-up that season, losing the final to Gujarat Titans. Chahal also fired for them in IPL 2023 and 2024, having snapped up 21 and 18 wickets, respectively.

First player to reach 200 IPL wickets

Chahal entered the record books during IPL 2024. He became the first bowler to complete 200 wickets in the IPL. The veteran currently owns 205 wickets in over 160 matches. His average and economy rate are 22.44 and 7.8, respectively. His tally includes six four-wicket hauls, a fifer, and a hat-trick. In 2023, he displaced Dwayne Bravo (183) at the summit of the wickets tally.

