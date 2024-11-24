Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Mohammed Shami for ₹10 crore.

Despite recent injury issues, Shami's exceptional performance, including being the highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup and IPL 2023, made him a sought-after player.

His IPL career boasts 127 scalps, with a notable 48 wickets across 33 matches for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Shami missed IPL 2024 due to a heel injury (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025 auction: SRH buy Mohammed Shami for ₹10 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:59 pm Nov 24, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The fast bowler fetched a whopping amount of ₹10 crore. Shami missed the last season due to a heel injury, prompting some experts to believe that he could be bought for fewer amount than expected. KKR went heavily as well before the Sunriers outbid the 2024 champions. Shami will be wanting to showcase his prowess for the Orange Army.

Past record

Shami's previous IPL auction price and performance

Notably, Shami last played for India in November 2023 and was picked in the IPL auction for ₹6.25 crore. His performance has been exceptional, as he was the highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2023 and even topped the wicket charts in IPL 2023. However, his recent injury issues meant Gujarat Titans didn't retain him ahead of the mega-auction.

Team strategies

Sensational with the new ball

Despite his injury, Shami's experience and skill as a seam bowler who can swing the ball both ways on challenging tracks, makes him a valuable asset. Owing to the same, many teams went after him in the auction. Shami's brilliant display with the new ball has helped him take 46 wickets in the Powerplay in IPL history.

Career

Here are his IPL stats

Shami was in sensational form for GT in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He scalped 48 wickets across 33 matches for the franchise at 21.04. With 28 scalps at 18.64, he was the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023. Shami overall owns 127 IPL scalps at an average of 26.86. He has also represented Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past.

