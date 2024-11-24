IPL 2025 auction: SRH buy Mohammed Shami for ₹10 crore
Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The fast bowler fetched a whopping amount of ₹10 crore. Shami missed the last season due to a heel injury, prompting some experts to believe that he could be bought for fewer amount than expected. KKR went heavily as well before the Sunriers outbid the 2024 champions. Shami will be wanting to showcase his prowess for the Orange Army.
Shami's previous IPL auction price and performance
Notably, Shami last played for India in November 2023 and was picked in the IPL auction for ₹6.25 crore. His performance has been exceptional, as he was the highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2023 and even topped the wicket charts in IPL 2023. However, his recent injury issues meant Gujarat Titans didn't retain him ahead of the mega-auction.
Sensational with the new ball
Despite his injury, Shami's experience and skill as a seam bowler who can swing the ball both ways on challenging tracks, makes him a valuable asset. Owing to the same, many teams went after him in the auction. Shami's brilliant display with the new ball has helped him take 46 wickets in the Powerplay in IPL history.
Here are his IPL stats
Shami was in sensational form for GT in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He scalped 48 wickets across 33 matches for the franchise at 21.04. With 28 scalps at 18.64, he was the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023. Shami overall owns 127 IPL scalps at an average of 26.86. He has also represented Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past.