Mohammed Siraj spent 7 seasons with the RCB (Image Source: X/@ICC)

By Rajdeep Saha 05:13 pm Nov 24, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj will play for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. Siraj, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore, saw GT spend ₹12.25 crore for his services at the 2025 IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Siraj had set his base price at ₹2 crore ahead of the auction. Here's more.

Journey

Siraj's journey in the IPL

Siraj started his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. He was bought by SRH for ₹2.6 crore from a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. He played six matches for the Orange Army and took 10 scalps at 21.20. RCB bought Siraj for ₹2.20 crore ahead of IPL 2018. In 87 matches, he claimed 83 scalps for RCB at 31.44.

