In the 2025 IPL, Rajasthan Royals have secured the talents of Nitish Rana, a seasoned batting all-rounder, for ₹4.20 crore.

Rana, who previously played for KKR and Mumbai Indians, has an impressive record with 2,636 runs across 107 IPL games, including 18 half-centuries.

His leadership and middle-order batting skills make him a valuable addition to the team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

KKR released Nitish Rana ahead of mega auction (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals sign Nitish Rana for ₹4.20 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:06 pm Nov 25, 202404:06 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals have signed veteran Indian batter Nitish Rana in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for ₹4.20 crore. Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had parted ways with Rana ahead of the bidding event. The southpaw was an integral part of the team in the last six seasons and even captained the side in IPL 2023 when first-choice skipper Shreyas Iyer was injured.

Rana's IPL journey and numbers for KKR

Rana, a 31-year-old batting all-rounder, was picked up by KKR in 2018 for ₹3.4 crore. The left-handed batter played 90 matches for the team and scored 2,199 runs at 28.19. The tally includes 14 fifties as his strike rate reads 136.32. His captaincy skills and middle-order batting capabilities have made him a prized asset in T20 cricket.

Here are his overall IPL numbers

Overall, Rana owns 2,636 runs across 107 IPL games at 28.34. He has struck at 135.04. Rana owns 18 half-centuries with the best score of 87. It must be noted that Rana played two games for KKR in the 2024 season. Notably, the southpaw made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians and represented them in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

