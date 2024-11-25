IPL 2025 auction: Krunal Pandya finds new home in RCB
Veteran Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya has been signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Pandya was released by the Lucknow Super Giants. Krunal set his base price at ₹2 crore and the RCB have gone for his services, spending ₹5.75 crore. Here are further details.
Krunal did a reasonable job for Mumbai Indians
Krunal started his IPL career in 2016 and spent time with the Mumbai Indians until 2021. He played 84 matches for MI, taking 51 scalps with his left-arm spin. His economy rate read 7.36. With the bat, the southpaw scored 1,143 runs at 22.86 and struck at 138.54. He smashed a solitary fifty. He won three IPL trophies with MI.
LSG bought Krunal for ₹8.25 crore in IPL 2022
During the IPL 2022 mega auction, then debutants LSG, bought the player for a sum of ₹8.25 crore. In his three seasons with the franchise, Krunal scored 504 runs at 21.91 from 43 matches. He struck at 121.44 and his best score was 49*. With the ball, he managed 25 scalps at 33.32. His economy rate 7.37.