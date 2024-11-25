Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1981, Rollie Fingers made history as the first American League reliever to win the MVP award, thanks to his impressive 6-3 record, 1.04 ERA, and 28 saves.

His exceptional performance not only earned him the Cy Young Award but also led the Brewers to their first-ever playoffs.

Fingers is one of the only three relievers, including Willie Hernandez and Dennis Eckersley, to have won both the MVP and Cy Young Awards in the same season.

#ThisDayThatYear: Rollie Fingers crowned AL MVP, a reliever's first

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:55 pm Nov 25, 202403:55 pm

What's the story On November 25, 1981, Rollie Fingers etched his name into baseball history as the first relief pitcher to win the American League MVP award. Renowned for his iconic handlebar mustache and dominance on the mound, Fingers' 1981 season was nothing short of extraordinary. His record-setting achievements not only redefined the role of relievers but also solidified his legacy. Here's more about the same.

1981 season

Fingers' historic 1981 season

In 1981, Fingers dominated with a 6-3 record, 1.04 ERA, 28 saves, and 78 strikeouts over 78 innings. He won the AL MVP and Cy Young Awards, Rolaids Relief Man of the Year, and Sporting News Reliever of the Year, becoming the first AL reliever to claim MVP. His performance helped the Brewers reach the playoffs for the first time in their 13-year history.

Numbers

Pitcher's season in numbers

In 1981, Fingers had a standout season with the Brewers, posting a 6-3 record, 1.04 ERA, and 28 saves across 78 innings. He allowed just 55 hits and nine earned runs while striking out 78 batters. Additionally, Fingers appeared in three games as a starter, with a 3.86 ERA in 4.2 innings, showcasing his versatility and dominance on the mound throughout the season.

Record

Relief pitchers who have won the MVP award

Jim Konstanty was the first relief pitcher to win the MVP award in 1950 (NL). Fingers was the second reliever and first in the AL. Willie Hernandez, 1984 (AL). Dennis Eckersley 1992 (AL) was the last reliever to win the award. Fingers, Hernandez, and Eckersley each won the Cy Young Award in the same season, further solidifying their dominance on the mound.