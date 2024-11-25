Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic NFL game, Rivers of the Chargers broke two records in a 45-10 victory over the Cardinals.

November 25, 2018

What's the story On November 25, 2018, Philip Rivers etched his name into NFL history with an extraordinary performance against the Arizona Cardinals. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback completed his first 25 consecutive passes, breaking the league record for most consecutive completions in a single game. Rivers' near-perfect day included a 96.6% completion rate and a victory for the Chargers. Here's more.

Rivers sets two NFL records in the Chargers' victory

Rivers made history by setting two NFL records during the Chargers' dominant 45-10 victory over the Cardinals. He completed his first 25 passes, breaking Mark Brunell's 2006 record of 22 consecutive completions to start a game. This streak also became the most consecutive completions at any point in a game, capped by a 4-yard touchdown to Keenan Allen.

Rivers' historic record game-day

Rivers delivered a record-breaking performance as the Chargers crushed the Cardinals 45-10. Rivers completed his first 25 passes, breaking the NFL record for consecutive completions to start a game and achieving the highest single-game completion percentage (96.8%). He threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters, leading a dominant second-quarter surge.

Chargers rout Cardinals 45-10 in historic performance for Rivers

Rivers had a record-breaking day as the Chargers dominated the Cardinals 45-10. Rivers tied the NFL record with 25 consecutive completions, set a new mark for completions to start a game (25), and achieved a record 96.8% completion rate. The Chargers scored touchdowns on 6 of 7 possessions, including a 28-point second quarter, improving to 8-3 on the season.

Players with most passes completed in a single game

LA Rams Jared Goff (2019) is tied with Drew Bledsoe (1994) with 45 completed passes. They are trailed closely by Ben Roethlisberger with 44 completed passes in 2017. The next place is taken by Patrick Mahomes (2022), who is tied with three more players. Rivers (2015), Matt Schaub (2012), and Rich Gannon (2002) managed 43 passes.