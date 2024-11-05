Summarize Simplifying... In short In a game where the Rams dominated the Giants 51-17, quarterback Manning reached a career milestone of 50,000 passing yards, despite the Giants' fifth consecutive loss.

Manning's NFL career boasts impressive stats, including two Super Bowl wins, four Pro Bowl selections, and a shared record for the longest touchdown pass.

However, his 2017 season was less successful, with the Giants finishing with a 3-13 record and missing the playoffs.

#ThisDayThatYear: Eli Manning becomes the seventh QB to record 50,000 passing yards in 2017 (Image credit: X/@ESPNNFL)

#ThisDayThatYear: Manning becomes seventh quarterback to reach 50,000 passing yards

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:11 pm Nov 05, 202401:11 pm

What's the story On November 5, 2017, Eli Manning, the veteran quarterback for the New York Giants, made history, by becoming the seventh NFL quarterback to surpass 50,000 career passing yards. He reached this milestone with a completion to Sterling Shepard during the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. In this article, we decode the game, the 2017 season, and Manning's career numbers.

Game recap

Rams trounce Giants 51-17, while Manning makes history

In a dominant performance, the Rams crushed the Giants 51-17. Jared Goff threw for a career-high four touchdowns and 311 yards, while Todd Gurley added two rushing scores. The Rams scored on eight of nine possessions, capitalizing on three turnovers. Manning, who threw two touchdown passes, reached 50,000 career yards but couldn't prevent the Giants' fifth straight loss, dropping their record to 1-8.

2017 season

Manning and Giants' 2017 season recap

The Giants had a devastating 2017 season, their 93rd in the league. In their final season under head coach Ben McAdoo, the team finished the season with a 3-13 record finishing fourth in the NFC East and missing the playoffs. Meanwhile, Manning managed 352 passes for 3,468 yards and 19 TDs (13 interceptions) earning him a QB rating of 80.4 from 15 games.

Career stats

QB's stellar career stats

Manning had an impressive NFL career, completing 4,895 passes out of 8,119 attempts with a completion percentage of 60.3%. He amassed 57,023 passing yards, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt. He also recorded 366 touchdown passes against 244 interceptions. Manning's postseason stats included 242 completions on 400 attempts, totaling 2,815 yards and 18 touchdowns over 12 playoff games,

Achievements and Awards

Manning's achievements and awards in the NFL

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, (Super Bowls: XLII and XLVI). He was awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2016) and earned four Pro Bowl selections. Manning's legacy includes his induction into the Giants' Ring of Honor and the retirement of his No. 10 jersey. He also shares the NFL record for the longest touchdown pass (99 yards).