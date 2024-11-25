Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025, Marco Jansen was bought by PBKS for ₹7 crore.

Despite a modest IPL record, Jansen shone in a recent T20I series against India, scoring a record-breaking 54 runs in 17 balls and taking key wickets.

His all-round performance, however, couldn't prevent South Africa's 11-run defeat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jansen is yet to make a significant mark in the IPL (Image source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2025: Marco Jansen sold to PBKS for ₹7 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:51 pm Nov 25, 202403:51 pm

What's the story Young South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has fetched a price of ₹7 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. He has been sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Proteas seam-bowling all-rounder displayed his all-round brilliance in the recent T20I series between India and South Africa. However, he is yet to make a significant mark in the cash-rich league. Here are further details.

Career overview

Jansen's IPL journey and performance

Although Jansen has been a part of the IPL since 2021, his impact on the tournament has been relatively limited thus far. In four seasons, he has taken 20 wickets across 21 games at an average of 35.75 with a slightly higher economy rate of 9.53. His best bowling figures in the league remain 3/25. He has represented Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past.

Match highlights

Jansen's impressive performance in T20I series

In the third T20I between India and South Africa, Jansen displayed his all-round skills. He gave away just 28 runs across four overs in a high-scoring match where the average was 10.67 runs per over and picked the important wicket of Sanju Samson. Chasing a target of 220 runs, Jansen scored a quickfire 54 off just 17 balls with four fours and five sixes to his name.

Record feat

Jansen's record-breaking half-century against India

Jansen's explosive batting helped him reach his half-century in just 16 balls, breaking the record for the fastest fifty against India in T20I history. However, despite his efforts, South Africa lost the match by 11 runs. Overall, he finished that series with 102 runs across four games at a strike rate of 217.02. The left-arm pacer also claimed three wickets at a brilliant economy of 7.44.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post